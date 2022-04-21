WinCash (WCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $85.00

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $62,751.47 and $85.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WinCash has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001020 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

