Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

MUI stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

