Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.79 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.