Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
