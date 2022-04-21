Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,223,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after purchasing an additional 252,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 135,063 shares during the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

