Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16,629.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,795,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,749,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,232 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after acquiring an additional 825,269 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 380,066 shares in the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 54.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

