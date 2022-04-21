Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Workday worth $75,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $220.14 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,201.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

