Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Down 13.3%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) was down 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 199,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 141,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$2.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South Property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

