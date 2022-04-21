XSGD Hits Market Cap of $165.89 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. XSGD has a market capitalization of $165.89 million and $770,975.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 230,557,154 coins and its circulating supply is 226,702,226 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

