Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 608,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,785. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 331,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,766,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,802,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

