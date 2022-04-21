Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will announce $40.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $40.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $168.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $174.50 million, with estimates ranging from $167.12 million to $181.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 4,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

