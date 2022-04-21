Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $192.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.41 million and the lowest is $184.28 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $124.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $787.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.54 million to $857.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $853.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

PANL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.21. 5,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,222. The company has a market cap of $238.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

