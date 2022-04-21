Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 759,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 630,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300,680 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 240,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.33. 11,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,131. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $378.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.29.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

