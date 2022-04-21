Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).
PRAX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.33. 11,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,131. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $378.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.29.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.