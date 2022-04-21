Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to report $271.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.40 million and the highest is $273.23 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

PB stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,016. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,184,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after acquiring an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

