Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will report $28.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.88 million to $38.00 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $215.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $415.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $193.62 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $321.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

REGENXBIO stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 322,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,129. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

