Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Macerich posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

