Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.74 billion and the highest is $4.85 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $20.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.95. 2,293,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

