Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.59. 277,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,139. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.