Zacks: Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.30 Million

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $932.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $957.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $897.20 million. Mattel posted sales of $874.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Mattel by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $9,598,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.