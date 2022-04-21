Zacks: Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) to post $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $3.20. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $9.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 406.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 89.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $5.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,274. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

