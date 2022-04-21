Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 187.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 20.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.96. 1,215,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,296. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

