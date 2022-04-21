Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.00. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 1,459,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,061. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

