Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will post $268.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.70 million and the highest is $269.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $275.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,361. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

