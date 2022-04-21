Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $997.13 Million

Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will report $997.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $968.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor reported sales of $782.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

NYSE FND traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,315. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $78.62 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

