Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 555,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $130.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 1,654.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 519,205 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Garmin by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 387,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

