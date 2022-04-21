Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) to announce $203.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $207.70 million. James River Group posted sales of $182.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $819.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $791.50 million to $846.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $863.25 million, with estimates ranging from $814.50 million to $912.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $24.63. 204,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,915. The stock has a market cap of $922.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 291,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

