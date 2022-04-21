Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

