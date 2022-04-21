Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.59. Silvergate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

SI traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.86. 25,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,688. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.35.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

