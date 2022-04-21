Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) to report $117.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.94 million and the highest is $132.04 million. Celsius reported sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $545.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $783.34 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 121.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,655. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 245.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

