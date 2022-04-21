Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will report $175.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.37 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $72.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $856.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.25 million to $906.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $951.60 million, with estimates ranging from $914.40 million to $987.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

DRH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,569. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 204,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

