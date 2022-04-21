Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.00. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,006. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.71. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

