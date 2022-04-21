Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

ETD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 5,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,692. The company has a market cap of $666.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.