Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Gentherm by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,542,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,790,000 after acquiring an additional 87,417 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $71.11 on Monday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

