Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Post $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $13.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.81 to $15.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.81. 26,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day moving average of $276.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

