Zacks: Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will report sales of $146.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $147.35 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $623.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.82 million.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $178,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 164,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.