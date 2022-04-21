Zacks: Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

TRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Transcat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.26. 663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $588.44 million, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

