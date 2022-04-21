Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 257,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,503. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.