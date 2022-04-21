ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $529,276.45

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $529,276.45 and $21.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00401604 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00085172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00092712 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007397 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

