ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.10 million.

NASDAQ ZIMV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 3,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,900. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZIMV shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

