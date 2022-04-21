ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Tops $10.56 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $706,903.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.07366333 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,707.07 or 0.99736803 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035893 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 134,586,334 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

