$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,744. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

