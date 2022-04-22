-$0.22 EPS Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). BioCardia reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCDA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.