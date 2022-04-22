$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,061. The stock has a market cap of $328.01 million, a P/E ratio of 160.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

