-$0.45 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,386. The stock has a market cap of $527.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,386,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 55,786 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,093,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

