$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $1.02. Royal Gold posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.68.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Royal Gold by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Royal Gold by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $138.14. 16,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,286. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

