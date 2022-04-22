$1.07 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $180.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49 and a beta of 1.34.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 81.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $10,610,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

