$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

DORM stock opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.