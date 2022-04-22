$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $203.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a 12 month low of $201.41 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

