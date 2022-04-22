$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

