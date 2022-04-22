10,108 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Bankshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.95. 656,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.