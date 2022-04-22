$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will announce $11.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.31 billion. American International Group posted sales of $10.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $47.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.14. 87,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,470. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

